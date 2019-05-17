Bengaluru: Teenager accuses neighbour of molesting, stalking her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 15-year-old student filed a complaint against her neighbour for sexually harassing her and assaulting her mother, at Kammagondanahalli near Jalahalli. The accused is 24-year-old Ajith Kumar, a resident of Kammagondanahalli.

The girl, in her complaint, stated that she knew Kumar for a couple of years as they live in the same neighbourhood. However, over the last few months, he started to harass her asking her for sexual favours. He also started stalking her when she left for school even though she expressed no interest in him. Tired of him harassing her mentally and physically, she filed a complaint.



In her complaint, the girl stated that around 11 am on Tuesday, when she was alone at home, an inebriated Kumar entered her house and asked her for sexual favours again. When she refused, he started to molest her.

The girl managed to escape after putting up a fight. When her mother returned home, the girl told her about the incident. Her mother then approached Kumar and reprimanded him, asking him to behave himself.

According to the police, Kumar replied by making obscene gestures at her and passed lewd comments. According to the complaint, Kumar said, “I will do whatever I want, and if you oppose me, I will kill you and your daughter.” Later, he assaulted the mother too.



An investigating officer from Gangammanagudi police station said, “Kumar seems to be psychologically disturbed. We have taken the case, but now the mother and daughter want to forgive him.”

However, the police are yet to trace Kumar as he is absconding.