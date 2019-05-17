Cops, BDA men attacked by encroachment gang

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police personnel and BDA officials were assaulted by a group of people when they tried to demolish a shed that was illegally built on a BDA property on NT Sandra Main Road in New Tippasandra, on Tuesday. The police have nabbed four assailants so far, including real estate dealer Santosh Reddy and Vishwanth Reddy, a resident.

A group of around 25 people allegedly pelted stones at the officials and also damaged the earthmover that was used to clear the shed.

BDA executive engineer K Mahadevgowda filed a police complaint against the residents. Jeevan Bheema Nagar police have registered a case of attempt to murder, assault and criminal force to deter public servants while discharging their duty. A team of about 10 officials had visited the spot, of whom three constables, one inspector and two BDA officials were severely injured.