Irom Sharmila discharged from hospital

Irom Sharmila, a civil rights activist from Manipur, who had delivered twin girls on May 12, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. 

Published: 17th May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Irom Sharmila with her husband

Irom Sharmila with her husband (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Irom Sharmila, a civil rights activist from Manipur, who had delivered twin girls on May 12, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. 

A spokesperson from the private hospital said that both the mother and the girls are healthy. The twins weighed 2.16kg and 2.14kg at the time of discharge.

Irom delivered the twins on Mother’s Day at 9.21am in the 35th week of her pregnancy. The babies have been named Nix Shakhi and Autumn Tara. Both the mother and the babies have been advised to visit the hospital for a follow-up.

In 2017, she had married her long-time partner Desmond Coutinho, a British national.

Irom Sharmila

