Probe in Homigo case moves at snail’s pace

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have been sitting on their hands in the Homigo fraud case in which at least 150 people lost Rs 20 crore. The three founders of the Bengaluru-based co-living startup are still on the run.



Homigo founders Nikunj Bhatija, Jatin Mitruka and Aakash Verma have allegedly absconded with Rs 20 crore. This money was paid as rents and deposits for close to 100 leased properties in Bengaluru.



One of the complainants, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “Nikunj’s parents are related to a minister in Punjab. So they met a Karnataka minister on March 8. There are efforts to hush up the case and the state minister has assured them that the investigation will be slowed down.”

Complainants say every time they ask the CCB officials about the case, they are told that a special team has been formed but the investigation is now slow as many of their officials are busy due to the elections.

Miffed, some of the complainants have decided to file a PIL with the High Court to speed up the probe.



Chandru, the main complainant, said, “The file was transferred to CCB from the local police on April 7 and since then there has been no progress. Not a single complainant has been called for any kind of investigation.”

A Facebook group called ‘Action Against Homigo’ has at least 700 victims in it. Arjun Singh, the group’s founding member who is also a victim, said, “How is the election in any way related to the investigation?”

Incidentally, Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda is also a victim of the scam. He had rented out a property in HSR Layout to Homigo for Rs 2,20,000 as rent per month and a security deposit of Rs 8 lakh.

Another complainant, R J Amith, who lost Rs 1 crore, said, “With the kind of technology we have, is it so difficult to track down Homigo founders?”



However, S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “All these allegations are false. Investigating is ongoing. The accused are from IIT background and hence there is a delay in tracking them but they will be nabbed soon. Election has nothing to do with the probe.”