TNIE impact: This gritty 85-year-old shopkeeper gets helping hand

My children do not take care of me. But I have self-respect and want to earn till my last breath.

Published: 17th May 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 06:59 AM

Devakiyamma runs a petty shop at Rajajinagar to make ends meet after her  8 children deserted her | NAGARAJA GADEKAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following The New Indian Express’ report on 85-year-old Devakiyamma, who has been struggling to make ends meet, a retired bank employee, an engineer and a Bahrain-based philanthropist have jointly offered to lend her a helping hand. 

Deserted by her eight children, Devakiyamma has been running a petty shop in Rajajinagar. However, the money she earns is not enough for her. On Mothers’ Day, TNIE had highlighted her plight in an article titled “Lone 85-year-old with eight kids runs shop with grit and a smile’’. She was left to fend for herself after her husband passed away 16 years ago.

Retired bank employee and JP Nagar resident PDVS Mani (78) told TNIE: “After reading the story, I sent the link to my engineer friend Natesan and my nephew Balaji. Both of them agreed to help her. I will be meeting Devakiyamma on Saturday to check what kind of help she needs the most.”
“We will not want her to stay in any old age home as she is still working. We may help her with home rent or setting up a shop,’’ he added.

Devakiyamma had earlier said: “If someone helps me with an alternative place, I will be grateful. My only wish now is to run the shop at a decent place. My children do not take care of me. But I have self-respect and want to earn till my last breath.’’

Comments

