21 new footpaths to come up in Bengaluru

Published: 18th May 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:37 AM

BENGALURU: The city may get new footpaths on 21 roads by early next year, after the civic agency starts the process this month. Although funds for footpaths were allocated in this year’s budget, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is still under process, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Tenders will be called in the next few days, Somashekar S, chief engineer (road infrastructure), BBMP said. “We have identified 21 roads which require footpaths and after government approval, the work is expected to be completed within nine months,” he added.

This year, Rs 70 crore was allocated for the purpose, with BBMP officials stating that making the city pedestrian-friendly is a priority. As per the SmartCity project proposal, there is only 26 per cent availability of footpaths in the city, covering 3,435 km. 

Last month, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said the agency had floated tenders for taking up

TenderSURE work on 20 roads at a cost of Rs 255 crore, and work orders have been issued for the same. These 20 roads, located in the Central Business District, will provide motorists and pedestrians advanced scientific facilities, including smart signalling, light-controlled crossing for pedestrians,  smart dustbins, digital information boards, smart parking systems, and solar charging ports. The project is expected to start in the next 10 days, a BBMP official said.

Areas for new footpaths

● Venkatapura Main Road and Madiwala market Road
● Ward no. 168- Bannerghatta Road
● Marenahalli Main Road, Jayanagara
● Koramangala
● Sunkadakatte to Nice Road junction
● Ward no.12- Kammangondanahalli Main Road
● Ward no.39- HMT Layout phase 1 and phase 2
● Sarakki Main Road
● TVS cross to NTTF junction and Inner Ring Road via Ultratech-RMC
● SM road from Jalahalli cross to Pipeline Road
● Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road from M S Palya Circle to Devi Circle
● Whitefield Main Road to ECC road via Prashanth Layout
● Vydehi circle to Accenture Junction and Link roads (ITPL campus)
● Graphite India junction to Kundalahalli junction
● Old Airport Road to ORR via Doddenakundi ISRO
● Bellandur Walks model Footpath pilot loop project
● Sarvagna Nagar Constituency
● Chikpete Constituency
● Kanteerava Studio Junction (ORR) to Jalahalli Cross
● HSR Layout and IAS colony
● Areas of Vidhana Soudha (Race Course Road, Minsk Square Road)

