Bengaluru is leading in the national-level running race: Milind Soman

When we meet Milind Soman on a rainy afternoon ahead of a major run, we assume that one of the reasons he’s here, is to participate in it.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When we meet Milind Soman on a rainy afternoon ahead of a major run, we assume that one of the reasons he’s here, is to participate in it. After all, over the years, Soman has earned the tag of being the brand ambassador of running, albeit unofficial. He, however, shrugs as he peers out of the window at the ITC Windsor, wondering if it’s thundering, and says, “It’s only a 10k. I did it once some years ago.”  

Soman, for whom running is a habit and it feels “awful” if he goes without it even for a couple of days, has done countless inter-city and inter-country runs. On Friday afternoon, he had completed a morning swim at a 50-metre pool before interaction with the media to promote Oakley’s eyewear for runners. 

“I face the same challenge that everyone else does – waking up early and running. But I tell myself that I have to do it. I only run around 8.30-9am and finish it by 10.30am. Since I run barefoot, I have to. Otherwise, I struggle to wake up too,” he laughs. In a chatty mood, Soman, however, adds that at the recent Maldives Marathon, he was asked to wake up at 2am, and his first question was why it can’t be done later. “It’s crazy waking up at those hours. I’m ready to even run at 2pm in Chennai,” he says, in jest.   
Having done hundreds of marathons, what’s his thought each time he crosses the finish line? “I’m just thinking of breakfast. Are there fruits? Should I cut them? Or should I scoop it out?,” he says.    
On a serious note, he points out that Bengaluru is leading the pack in the national-level running race, or it figures at least in the top 3 slots, along with Delhi and Mumbai. Which is why, he’s working on organising a run in November for women, which will be divided into categories, including one for grandmothers. “Bengaluru has the fastest growing running community,” he says, adding that the Pinkathon (usually in January) might not be held in the city next year. “The challenges are numerous, including the traffic situation, getting required permissions and venues. There’s Kanteerava and KTPO in Whitefield. While the former charges `60 lakh, the latter is not the best,” he says.    

Clearly, for Soman, staying fit is more important than anything else. And for those who shirk exercise, here is a nugget of confession that may inspire them: “I like doing things that require minimal effort,” he says. 

