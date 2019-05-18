Bengaluru: Man offers lift to woman, attempts rape

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandagudi police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man who attempted to rape a sales girl near Hosakote.The accused has been identified as Ramesh, a resident of Gangapura.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the woman was waiting for a bus. He offered her a lift home on his scooter. However, he took her to a nearby farm near Bylanarasapura and threatened her. She managed to jump off from the moving scooter. However, Ramesh grabbed her by the hair and dunked her head inside a water tub. She fought him off and escaped with a few injuries.

The girl, who lives in RT Nagar, had come to sell kitchen items in surrounding villages. She ran for about a kilometre, when she reached a dhaba. The staff rushed to help her and informed Nandagudi police, who found Ramesh at his house and took him into custody.