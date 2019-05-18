Bengaluru Metro asked to recruit 1,350 KSISF personnel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Director General and Inspector General of Police has asked the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to directly recruit cops from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) for its security purposes.

A letter sent by the DG&IGP to the State Additional Chief Secretary (Administration) on April 12, which was made public on Friday said that personnel from the Karnataka State Reserve police, CAR, DAR and IRB were required to provide VIP bandobast as well as guard important government establishments.

The state police were already short-staffed and it could not provide a battalion for it.

The letter stated that BMRCL has been given permission to take into its fold one commandant, two deputy commandants, five assistant commandants, 10 inspectors, 93 sub-inspectors, 51 assistant sub-inspectors, 65 head constables, 1018 head constables and 105 other staff.