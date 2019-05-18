Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru shutterbugs gear up for 24-hour global photography event

  After the event, there will be  an open call for a chance to be  included in travel exhibitions which will help them attain international recognition.

Published: 18th May 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Photographer Vaishnavi Menon

By Nitya Ann Eapen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come May 25 and Bhargav Ram is going to be by his camera all day. The freelance photographer is taking part in a global photography event that requires him to share one photo per hour for the entire 24 hours of the day. Titled the  ‘24 Hour Project’, Ram found the event on Instagram. “I  found this event peculiar and interesting. The idea of spreading awareness through a photograph interested me. This is my first year of participation and I am really looking forward to it,” he said.  Ram is one among 3,000  odd registered photographers from around the world who will take part in the annual global street photography event. It aims to bring together visual storytellers from cities all around the world and urges them to document humanity and raise awareness about global issues.

“We started this as a way to share different ways to view and connect as humans. It takes place in one single day all around the world,” said Renzo Grande, co-founder of 24  hour project.  This year, the event will take place on May 25 and participants are expected to share one photo per hour during the 24 hours. City-based photographer, Vaishnavi Menon isn’t just excited by the idea but by this year’s theme too, which revolves around women empowerment. “It has only been a couple of months since I started clicking pictures and this event will test my ability as a visual storyteller. As an aspiring photojournalist, the thought of clicking photographs for a purpose and a theme excites me,” she shared.  Mohammad Saif Ansari, one of the three ambassadors from India for this event, added that they will be organising various exhibitions across the world after the event with the best clicks.

“All the money collected last year from various exhibitions were given to Shakti Vahini, an organisation working against human trafficking and violence against women and children in India. This year too, the money will be donated to numerous NGOs,” he said. The 24-hour project starts on Saturday, May 25, which means that the photographers will start documenting their city at 00.00 hours of Saturday till 23.59 hours in the photographer’s city.  After the event, there will be an open call for a chance to be included in travel exhibitions which will help them attain international recognition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
24 Hour Project bengaluru photographers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp