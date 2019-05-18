Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunk duo assaults autorickshaw driver  

Murthy is a resident of Agara in Horamavu, while the accused, Abhi (18) and Arun (26) are residents of Jyothi Nagar in Horamavu. 

Krishna Murthy who was beaten up by two drunk youths | Express

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A girl’s call asking her 24-year-old brother to come home early landed him in trouble. Krishna Murthy, an autorickshaw driver, got a fractured nose and hand, and a torn ligament in his leg after he was beaten up by two drunk youths who forced him to taken them to a bar when his sister called.
On May 10, around 8.30 pm, when Murthy was in Jyothi Nagar, Abhi and Arun asked him to take them to Babusapalya. Murthy knew both of them, so he took them there. The duo went into a bar and asked Murthy to wait. Murthy thought they would come back in a few minutes but they did not. When they came out, they asked him to drive them back to Babusapalya. However, while returning, the duo asked him to stop the auto and started consuming alcohol in the vehicle. 

Murthy asked them to stop drinking and pay for the trip as he was late. The duo refused to pay him and snatched his phone. They told Murthy to take them to some other place. When he refused, they assaulted him. Fearing further assault, Murthy dropped them off at around 11.30 pm.
That was when Murthy’s elder sister Lalitha called on his phone. However, Arun and Abhi attended the call, putting the phone on speaker mode. 

Lalitha told The New Indian Express, “I scolded Murthy for not being home yet. Arun said Murthy was with them and would come home later. I didn’t know the phone was on speaker.” 

They allegedly locked him inside a godown and assaulted him throughout the night. They burnt his back with cigarettes and broke his nose and hand. On May 11, at 9 am the duo fell asleep and Murthy escaped. A person on a two-wheeler reportedly helped Murthy and he reached Agara.  He requested a local to lend him a phone to call his sister. Murthy underwent surgery and is recovering. Police took his statement in the hospital, but registered the case on May 15. 

