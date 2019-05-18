I like to order items that are freshly sourced: Jatinder Pal Singh

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

When we have some major events lined up with full occupancy and the whole team comes together, works as one and pulls it off. It is the most content feeling.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

A lot of restaurants are coming up with tasting menus featuring local cuisines and dishes. And most of these menus are being paired with exquisite wines and spirits. So going local with wine pairing is definitely a trend to watch out. Especially, for Bengaluru where we have local wineries, I would love to pair distinct wines with local flavours.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I don’t have any disappointments, probably because I don’t linger on the past. Failures are a lesson and they make you strong. I look towards moving forward with those experiences and try to make it an accomplishment.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

I always avoid ordering dishes which use a lot of packaged items. I like to order items that are freshly sourced.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

Once, I was training with an Italian chef and he was preparing a recipe of bolognaise sauce, while cooking he asked me to add 15 cups of tomato sauce and I misunderstood his accent and added 50 cups instead. I haven’t had such a bad day since.

What is the best recent food trend?

Revisiting forgotten grains and incorporating them into our daily diets is one trend that has caught on like wildfire. Millets have their face on everything now and restaurants are also experimenting with them.

– Jatinder Pal Singh, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru, Whitefield