Karnataka HC orders probe into allegations against land official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court directed the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to conduct an investigation into allegations that joint director of land records K Jayaprakash demanded Rs 20 lakh as bribe to correct land record entries.



“The investigation officer must bring the final report to the court once it is prepared. This should be done in 90 days from the date of receipt of this copy. Thereafter, the final decision will be taken by the Court,” said Justice S Satyanarayana in the order.

This order was issued in response to a petition filed by N Gangadhara, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, seeking directions from the revenue officials to carry out correction in survey record of land bearing Sy No 62/1C of Devasandra village, K R Puram hobli, Bengaluru East.



The court said the accusation made cannot be brushed aside. Hence, the same needs to be inquired into by a competent authority. Therefore, the Court directed that the entire record be sent to the ACB to conduct an conducting an inquiry against Jayaprakash, it said.

However, the allegation was opposed by Jayaprakash, represented by the additional advocate general Dinesh Rao, who would contend that the said accusation was false.



The petitioner Gangadhara has filed an affidavit dated April 8, 2019 before the Court complaining that he had approached the previous JDLR Jayaprakash seeking a correction to a wrongful entry made in the year 1999.