Katriguppe to get public charging station in June, 111 more to follow

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An electric vehicle charging station will be up and running in Katriguppe next month, as part of BESCOM’s ongoing project to set up 112 charging points in Bengaluru. There are currently four EV charging stations in the city – at Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha, BESCOM head office at KR Circle and Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission office in Vasanthnagar.

“The one at Katriguppe division will be set up as a model for the other stations, which are being installed simultaneously. They will be functional by August-end,” C K Sreenath, Deputy General Manager, Smart-grid and Electric Vehicles, BESCOM, said. “Twelve will be at BESCOM divisional and sub-divisional offices, with DC fast charging units. The rest with AC charging units will be located at BMTC Traffic Transit Management Centres, and premises of offices such as BBMP, BDA, RTO, etc,” he added.

While the fast charging unit will take 90 minutes to power a car, the AC units will takes six hours to charge a car and 90 minutes for a two-wheeler.

The 12 spots at BESCOM offices are KR circle, Anand Rao Circle, Indiranagar, Old Airport Road, Katriguppe, Yelahanka, BTM, Banaswadi, Kengeri, HSR, RR Nagar and Rajajinagar. Those at BMTC TTMCs in Shantinagar and Vijayanagar aim to help people with last mile connectivity.