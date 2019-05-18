Monsoon teaser rains misery on Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pre-monsoon downpour on Friday virtually brought the hi-tech city to a full stop. Overflowing drains, stagnant water, falling trees and electricity poles caused traffic jams everywhere.

And the forecast too is rather gloomy: Weatherman says more rain in the next three days.

The rainfall, ranging from 3mm in Anekal to 90 mm Gatiganahalli, was accompanied by hail. At least 21 trees and 34 electric poles were uprooted due to gusty winds. However, no casualties were reported.

Residents took to social media to pour out their pain. A Twitter user Srihari Karanth@sriharikaranth said “Heavy rain in Bangalore. If only BBMP had ensured city clean the city would be a paradise instead of garbage/drainage overflow city. @BBMP_MAYOR #bangalorerains.