Home Cities Bengaluru

Race organisers go extra mile for green marathon

Winners to get medals in cloth pouches instead of plastic bags

Published: 18th May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the city laces up for the 12th edition of the TCS World 10k marathon this Sunday, the race’s promoters Procam International, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and social enterprise Hasiru Dala Innovations are busy working on measures to ensure the marathon is greener and more sustainable this year. This year, the organisers will introduce some initiatives to ensure efficient waste management and oversee last mile disposal and consequent recycling plans.

No marathon is complete without medals and this time, winners will be handed out medals in cloth pouches instead of the usual plastic ones. “For the first time, medals will be given to Majja (non-competitive) runners too and these medals are recycled from the leftover medals stocked over the years from previous events. The leftover medals amounting to 550 kg and were melted. The molten metal was used to make the Majja run medals,” said Claudius Saldanha, head, Supply Chain Management, Procam.

Usually, the bibs runner on in a marathon are plastic covered but on Sunday, participants will be given paper bibs only.  Other measures to cut single-use plastic include food and refreshments being given out in reusable cloth bags and plastic trash bags being replaced with HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) reusable bags instead. Participants will also be asked to bring their own water bottles, which can be refilled at water stations in the refreshments area. For those without a bottle, water will be given in 
100 per cent recyclable paper cups without a plastic lining. 

According to Marwan Abubakar, co-founder, Hasiru Dala Innovation, the event is anticipating more than 25,000 participants. “About 300 workers will be deployed along the route and venue for effective waste segregation,”  he added. Besides wet and dry bins to segregate waste, excess food after the event will be distributed to NGOs.

“All bio-waste collected will be processed at a bio-gas facility.  Any non-recyclable waste will be sent for co-processing as per SWM rules, no waste will reach the landfill,” added Abubakar.

TCS will deploy 100 buses in the city on the day of the race to pick up the participants from various points across the city to take them to  Kanteerva Stadium. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TCS World 10k marathon bengaluru BBMP Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp