Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru apartment owners win battle against developer

In addition, the developer was also asked to provide covered car parking for 28 flat owners, besides handing over all the documents sought by the association.

Published: 19th May 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Failure by a property developer to provide covered car parking as well as original drawings, approvals and other original documents, led to an order by the Consumer Forum asking the developers to pay a fine along with cost of litigation. 

The case, heard by the IV Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, was filed by the Shanders Springdale Apartment Owners Association, against Bagadia Properties Private Limited. The apartment block is located in Pattanduru Agrahara. The forum,  comprising president R K Prathibha and Member N R Roopa, ordered compensation of `2 lakh and cost of litigation of `20,000 to be paid to the association. 

In addition, the developer was also asked to provide covered car parking for 28 flat owners, besides handing over all the documents sought by the association. The association members said that over half of all buyers were not provided covered car parking. 
“Since these lots are open to the top, any material residents drop, knowingly or unknowingly, will fall on the vehicles. The expert opinion has not been disputed by the Bagadia Properties. Hence, it is clear that, it has not provided covered car parking to the 28 flats”, the forum said. 

Examination of the sale agreements by the Forum showed that the developer had collected `2 lakh per unit for the facility. “Once it has accepted the money, it is the duty of the Bagadia Properties to provide the same. Not doing so amounts to unfair trade practice and deficiency in service,” the forum said. 

In its counter-argument, the developer claimed that the complaint was filed on false grounds as the association was registered under the Societies Registration Act and not formed by the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, as envisaged under the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act of 1972. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru apartments Karnataka Consumer Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp