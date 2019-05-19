Home Cities Bengaluru

Blast outside Congress MLA's residence in Bengaluru, one killed

The incident took place around 9.15 am at 11th B Cross at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru in a space meant for car parking. 

Published: 19th May 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man was killed in an explosion that at Vyalikaval, in front of the residence of Congress MLA Muniratna. Tension prevailed in the area after, the deceased, perished in the blast.

The incident took place around 9.15 am at 11th B Cross at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru in a space meant for car parking. FSL experts and the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar along with senior police officers visited the spot.

The deceased, identified as Venkatesh, was working as Munirathna's domestic help and was walking near the spot while talking on his cell phone. He was residing at Dobhi Ghat near Rajajinagar along with his family. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the postmortem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Blast Congress MLA Muniratna Blast in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp