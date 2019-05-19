Blast outside Congress MLA's residence in Bengaluru, one killed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man was killed in an explosion that at Vyalikaval, in front of the residence of Congress MLA Muniratna. Tension prevailed in the area after, the deceased, perished in the blast.

The incident took place around 9.15 am at 11th B Cross at Vyalikaval in Bengaluru in a space meant for car parking. FSL experts and the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar along with senior police officers visited the spot.

The deceased, identified as Venkatesh, was working as Munirathna's domestic help and was walking near the spot while talking on his cell phone. He was residing at Dobhi Ghat near Rajajinagar along with his family. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The body was shifted to Victoria hospital for the postmortem.