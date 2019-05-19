Cops arrest interstate gang, seize 4 tonnes of red sanders 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have nabbed an interstate gang involved in the smuggling red sanders after a raid was conducted at a cargo godown of a private transport company in the city. The officials seized 4 tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 3.5 crore. The prime accused was exporting red sanders to China, Vietnam and Bangkok. A special team was formed to crack down on the gang and they were tracking their movements for the past two months, the police said.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rashid, Zubire Khan, Saleem Khan, Tahir Khan, M S Basha, Shafi Mohemmed, Munna, Noushad, Siddiq, Ibrahim, Annu, Mubharak and Ali Khan. They are all between 35 to 48 years of age and reside in Bengaluru and Dakshina Kannada.

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said the prime accused Rashid, who hails from Puttur, had been smuggling red sanders for several years and the police were on the lookout for him for the past two years. However, he always managed to give the cops the slip and he would tip-off other gang members and buyers using the WeChat app in case of a police raid. He knew the police might trace his call records so he was using this app.

Special teams conducted raids on several godowns in Electronic City and Vinayakanagar and seized 4 tonnes of red sanders. The team was keeping a close watch on the movements of the gang’s vehicle since they had ceased operating during the Lok Sabha elections as cops would run routine checks on all vehicles. The gang was waiting for an opportune time to export red sanders to Chennai from where it would be smuggled further.

Police officials got details that the gang was collecting huge amounts of red sanders and conducted the raid. There are some other gangs who are still actively smuggling red sanders. The police officials said the accused were using private buses to export red sanders to Mumbai and Chennai. The gang used to get red sanders from Andhra Pradesh. They would load it into trucks to store in godowns in Bengaluru. The wood is highly valued in China, which is the biggest importer of legal and illegal red sanders.

Each year, an estimated 50,000 kg of red sanders is seized in Karnataka.

Officials said the wood is hidden in crates of onions or disguised as ready-made furniture and shipped to Kochi, Mangaluru or Mumbai from southern Andhra Pradesh, from where it goes to China. Furniture made from the wood is considered auspicious while smaller pieces are used in traditional medicine.