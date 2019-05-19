Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, BMTC ramps up pass issuing facilities

Published: 19th May 2019 06:21 AM

Volvo bus

BMTC's Volvo buses shown for representational purpose. | Vinod Kumar T

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent last year’s debacle of long waiting queues and students complaining of hassles in availing smart cards, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has decided to place additional counters for renewals and fresh registrations around the city.

A total of 92 centres are being established and will cater to around four lakh students, most of whom will visit these counters for renewal, said a senior official from the BMTC. Students in technical and medical courses will have counters opened at Bangalore One Centres additionally. The previous year, there were about 30 counters at Kempegowda Bus Stand and Shanthi Nagar. Each day, about two thousand students flocked the counters, the official added. 

The link for student applications will be opened by the first week of June and will expire by August, while the online registration process for institutions has begun on May 15, a note by the organisation said. Students will also have a pre-booking appointment system. 

