Probe on after youth dies in Bengaluru rehab; parents cry foul  

A 21-year-old youth who was in a rehabilitation centre for his alcohol addiction was found dead on Friday evening at Sunkadakatte on Magadi road.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth who was in a rehabilitation centre for his alcohol addiction was found dead on Friday evening at Sunkadakatte on Magadi road. The deceased has been identified as Prem Kiran. Kiran’s parents found injury marks around his neck during cremation and alerted Kamakshipalya police. His parents alleged that there was foul play behind their son’s death.

On December 2018, a 34-year-old daily labourer  Annamalai succumbed to alleged negligence at a rehabilitation centre in Byadarahalli on Magadi Road.  His family had admitted him to Sri Mahalasa Samaja Seva Samshte.

Police said based on a complaint by Kiran’s mother, a case of suspicious death has been registered. Postmortem was conducted on Saturday. Kiran was working as a delivery boy in an online e-tailer and his parents admitted him to Golden Rehabilitation centre in Kamakshipalya, three weeks ago. The family resides in Srirampura.

On Friday evening, Kiran collapsed in the rehab and Prakash, who owns the centre rushed him to Victoria hospital where he was declared brought dead. Then Prakash called Kiran’s parents to inform them about their son’s death. They collected the body late night and brought it to the cremation centre in Rajajinagar where they found some injury marks on his body and neck. This made them suspicious and they approached the police. A case has been filed against Prakash and further investigations are on.

