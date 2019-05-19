TNIE impact: Home Minister to visit police quarters in Mysuru Road 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news for the residents of the police quarters located on Mysuru Road. Taking note of the report titled — Here they lead an ‘unstable' life — published in The New Indian Express on May 18 highlighting the pathetic condition of the police quarters,



Home Minister M B Patil has directed the Director General and Inspector General (DG and IG) to take action immediately. Not just that, Patil has said he will visit the quarters on May 22.

The TNIE report had highlighted how the eight-decade-old houses in the police quarters on Mysuru Road, which were once used as stables for horses of the Mounted Police of the Mysuru State, were in a pathetic condition with leaky roofs and lack of infrastructure.



Meanwhile, the residents hope to meet the minister when he visits the quarters. “Hope senior officials do not stop him (Patil) from seeing the reality ... there are chances that officials might try to hide the real problems from him,” a resident said.

Reacting to the TNIE report, a senior IPS officer on condition of anonymity said that the condition of police quarters across the state was similar to the ones on Mysuru Road.



“The Mysuru Road police quarters will be razed since it is posing a threat to the residents there. Under the Police Gruha scheme, the department is constructing quarters at a few places. We have an acute shortage of quarters forcing policemen and their families to live in such dilapidated buildings. Carrying out mere repair works will not help. They have to be demolished before something untoward happens,” the officer added.