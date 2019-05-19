Home Cities Bengaluru

To prevent flooding, BBMP asked to rework culvert design

This was one of the key issues that came up at the co-ordination committee meeting held by Bhaskar at Vidhana Soudha on Friday evening. 

Published: 19th May 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To prevent water logging near Nayandahalli Metro Station, particularly during rain, which causes hardship for commuters as well as pedestrians, the BBMP submitted a proposal to build a small culvert at Nayandahalli junction. However, due to the proposed design affecting vital infrastructure of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar said the proposal must be reworked upon. 

BMRCL managing director Ajay Seth told The New Sunday Express that one of the metro pillars near the station as well as its vital power supply cable will get affected if the present design is implemented. “We have a 66KV cable line that supplies power to the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road Metro line along the route of the proposed drain. If it gets affected in any way, the entire operation of the East-West Line will be affected. So, we have asked for a redesign.” 

The present design will also affect one of the metro pillars outside the station, said the MD. “Another meeting will be held between BMRCL and BBMP engineers on Monday to finalise a new design for the drain,” he added. 

Chief Engineer of Major Roads, BBMP, Somashekhar said, “The culvert is proposed across Mysuru Road at a cost of `2 crore. The existing one is old and is not able to hold all the water from Nayandahalli flowing into it before it heads to Vrishabhavati valley. Hence, we decided nearly three months ago to build a box shaped culvert 3 metresX2 metres so that it has the capacity to hold sufficient water.”

A new design will be submitted to BMRCL, he added. “We are also speaking to the traffic police so that we can block small portions of the road when the drain is being built,” Somashekhar said.

