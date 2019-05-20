Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic cops to give lessons to children on road safety

The traffic police department is planning to boost the Traffic Warden Association in order to reach a larger number of school children and educate them about road rules.

Students at the Traffic Management Centre during an awareness drive

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The traffic police department is planning to boost the Traffic Warden Association in order to reach a larger number of school children and educate them about road rules. The association, which comprises people from various professions, currently has about 600 traffic wardens who help the police.The department is now planning to expand the team to cover about 2,000 schools. “All the traffic wardens are well-educated so we can take their help to educate children about traffic rules,” P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said. 

Each traffic police station will handle 10-15 schools in a week, and focus on students of classes 8-10. They will also provide a guide book to a few teachers that can be used during the sessions. “This will help make the children comfortable, since they understand better if they hear the same concept from their own teachers,” Harishekaran added.

The hour-long session will be conducted by the traffic personnel, warden and teachers. Audio-visual methods will be used to explain traffic rules and road safety issues. “We will educate them about which side of the road they have to walk on, things to keep in mind while crossing the road, etc,” Srinivas Shenoy, Assistant Chief Traffic Warden, said.

“The team will use stories and humour to keep the students interested. They will also be prepared to answer the questions which may be asked. Children can be tricky and creative while asking questions and we will ensure that we give them proper explanations,” added Shenoy.

