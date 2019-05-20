Home Cities Bengaluru

Chemical blast kills one in MLA’s car park 

Highly explosive chemical was stored in a can in MLA Munirathna’s parking lotPolice personnel seal premises as rumours of ‘terror’ attack spread fear among locals

Published: 20th May 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

FSL team, bomb squad and police personnel inspect the the MLA’s parking lot in Vyalikaval where a blast took place on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A deadly concoction of chemicals stored in the parking lot of Congress MLA Munirathna R’s office premises caused an explosion that instantly killed a 45-year-old man on Sunday morning. The incident sent shock waves as locals suspected it to be an act of terror. Police said the incident took place at 9.15am at 11th B Cross in Vyalikaval, in the garage where the MLA’s SUV was parked. The deceased is Venkatesh, a washerman.

 The blast shattered windows and damaged
the door of the MLA’s office |  Pushkar V

The MLA’s security guard and the driver raised an alarm. Munirathna, who was in the building when the blast took place, alerted the police. FSL experts and city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, along with senior police officers, visited the spot. The premises were sealed by police personnel as rumours about a “terror attack” spread like wildfire. 

Preliminary investigations by police and forensic experts revealed that Venkatesh had come to the MLA’s office parking lot to pick up a can of chemicals stored in the garage. The chemical combination was found to be Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP), an organic peroxide known to be highly explosive if stored beyond a prescribed period, depending on its concentration.

The explosion, according to some eyewitnesses, occurred when Venkatesh, who was speaking on his mobile phone, picked up the can and kept it with a thud on the ground. So powerful was the blast that Venkatesh’s head was severed, and the window panes of the MLA’s office were shattered.The preliminary probe revealed that 30 cans of this chemical combination were brought from Andhra Pradesh two years ago to make statues of animals and idols at Jinke Park, Kempegowda Layout, near Chamarajapet. They had used 29 cans, leaving just one behind.

An expert said: “They need to dispose of these chemicals within a few months, but in this case, one can was stored in the car park in the office premises.” Sniffer dog squads and forensic experts arrived at the scene and collected the material, including whatever had pierced Venkatesh’s lifeless body. An area within a radius of 100 metres around the MLA’s office was cordoned off by police to investigate whether it was an act of terror. It was later proved that it was not.Venkatesh is survived by his wife Subhadra and three daughters. His house is located about 500 metres from the MLA’s office-residence.His body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem, and the final rites will be held on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chemical blast MLA Munirathna R

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp