Chemical blast kills one in MLA’s car park 

BENGALURU: A deadly concoction of chemicals stored in the parking lot of Congress MLA Munirathna R’s office premises caused an explosion that instantly killed a 45-year-old man on Sunday morning. The incident sent shock waves as locals suspected it to be an act of terror. Police said the incident took place at 9.15am at 11th B Cross in Vyalikaval, in the garage where the MLA’s SUV was parked. The deceased is Venkatesh, a washerman.

The MLA’s security guard and the driver raised an alarm. Munirathna, who was in the building when the blast took place, alerted the police. FSL experts and city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, along with senior police officers, visited the spot. The premises were sealed by police personnel as rumours about a “terror attack” spread like wildfire.

Preliminary investigations by police and forensic experts revealed that Venkatesh had come to the MLA’s office parking lot to pick up a can of chemicals stored in the garage. The chemical combination was found to be Methyl ethyl ketone peroxide (MEKP), an organic peroxide known to be highly explosive if stored beyond a prescribed period, depending on its concentration.

The explosion, according to some eyewitnesses, occurred when Venkatesh, who was speaking on his mobile phone, picked up the can and kept it with a thud on the ground. So powerful was the blast that Venkatesh’s head was severed, and the window panes of the MLA’s office were shattered.The preliminary probe revealed that 30 cans of this chemical combination were brought from Andhra Pradesh two years ago to make statues of animals and idols at Jinke Park, Kempegowda Layout, near Chamarajapet. They had used 29 cans, leaving just one behind.

An expert said: “They need to dispose of these chemicals within a few months, but in this case, one can was stored in the car park in the office premises.” Sniffer dog squads and forensic experts arrived at the scene and collected the material, including whatever had pierced Venkatesh’s lifeless body. An area within a radius of 100 metres around the MLA’s office was cordoned off by police to investigate whether it was an act of terror. It was later proved that it was not.Venkatesh is survived by his wife Subhadra and three daughters. His house is located about 500 metres from the MLA’s office-residence.His body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem, and the final rites will be held on Monday.