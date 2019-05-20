Home Cities Bengaluru

Coming up, 24/7 info centre to help tourists at Bengaluru airport

Six people have been trained for the task and they will work in shifts to provide 24/7 assistance. 

Published: 20th May 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The staff will provide details like transport and tour packages to tourists

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air passengers will soon be able to get all their queries answered and also get information on tourist packages, accommodation and more – in Karnataka and the rest of the country – at the city airport. The Ministry of Tourism in association with Karnataka State Tourism Development (KSTDC) is setting up a tourism information centre at Kempegowda International Airport, which will be functional round-the-clock.

“The staff will be able to provide information on buses, package tours, destinations and places to stay, and guide them on tourist taxi bookings, etc. Foreigners will also be helped with SIM cards or data cards. If a tourist lands in Bengaluru and needs information about Mysuru, they will be directed to KSRTC fly bus, and given suggestions for hotels and travel options,” a KSTDC official said.

Six people have been trained for the task and they will work in shifts to provide 24/7 assistance. 
“Timings, transport, tour packages and other information will be provided at the Bengaluru airport, which will serve as a gateway to the rest of the state. Those who are travelling on their own are unsure about how to proceed and are also worried about their safety, which is where the tourist information centre will be useful,” Mohamed Farouk, director, Indiatourism, Ministry of Tourism, said.

The tourism ministry will give information on ministry-approved accommodations and package details to the tourists. “The staffers are equipped to provide information on destinations all over India, but as they are in the city, we will be targeting places in Bengaluru and Karnataka. The centre will be in the front, with access from both the inside and outside, to cater to those arriving as well as departing. It should be up and running before June 1,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air passengers Karnataka State Tourism Development

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp