Coming up, 24/7 info centre to help tourists at Bengaluru airport

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air passengers will soon be able to get all their queries answered and also get information on tourist packages, accommodation and more – in Karnataka and the rest of the country – at the city airport. The Ministry of Tourism in association with Karnataka State Tourism Development (KSTDC) is setting up a tourism information centre at Kempegowda International Airport, which will be functional round-the-clock.

“The staff will be able to provide information on buses, package tours, destinations and places to stay, and guide them on tourist taxi bookings, etc. Foreigners will also be helped with SIM cards or data cards. If a tourist lands in Bengaluru and needs information about Mysuru, they will be directed to KSRTC fly bus, and given suggestions for hotels and travel options,” a KSTDC official said.

Six people have been trained for the task and they will work in shifts to provide 24/7 assistance.

“Timings, transport, tour packages and other information will be provided at the Bengaluru airport, which will serve as a gateway to the rest of the state. Those who are travelling on their own are unsure about how to proceed and are also worried about their safety, which is where the tourist information centre will be useful,” Mohamed Farouk, director, Indiatourism, Ministry of Tourism, said.

The tourism ministry will give information on ministry-approved accommodations and package details to the tourists. “The staffers are equipped to provide information on destinations all over India, but as they are in the city, we will be targeting places in Bengaluru and Karnataka. The centre will be in the front, with access from both the inside and outside, to cater to those arriving as well as departing. It should be up and running before June 1,” he added.