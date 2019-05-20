Duo attacks students, attempts to rob them of phones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two paramedical students were attacked by two miscreants while they were on their way back to their hostel on TCM Royan road near the CCB office. The miscreants tried to snatch their phones and when they retaliated, they were attacked. One of them sustained injuries on his left thigh.

According to the complaint filed by Rajeev, who hails from Mandur, he and his friend Hemanth had been to a push cart hotel near CCB office at around 9.30 pm. After getting some food packed, they were walking back, when two men approached them near the hostel entrance. One of them tried to snatch Hemanth’s phone, but he hit him with his helmet.

The other miscreant tried to snatch Rajeev’s phone, but Rajeev beat him and pushed him away. The attackers got angry and pulled out a dagger and attacked Rajeev. He got stabbed on his left thigh and they abused him in Tamil. On hearing the scuffle outside, the hostel inmates came out and the attackers fled.

With the help of the inmates, Rajeev went to Victoria hospital and got himself admitted. Rajeev and Hemanth are paramedical students practicing in the same hospital.