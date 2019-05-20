Gang barges into Bengaluru woman’s house, molests her, stabs brother 

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men barged into the house of a 23-year-old woman, sought sexual favours from her, threatened to throw acid on her and stabbed her 14-year-old brother, who was waiting outside the house, on Friday night. The incident occurred at the victim’s residence near Shankarnagar bus stand in Kamalanagar, under the Basaveshwaranagar police limits. The victim, who has a one-year-old child, was alone at home as her husband was out of town on work.

In her complaint, the victim said that a group of 5 people barged into her house around 10.30 pm, when she was feeding her baby and demanded sexual favours from her. When she refused, they started molesting her. They then asked her to put her baby to sleep. She, however, raised an alarm. Fearing that they would get caught, the gang left but told her that they would return.

The victim immediately went to her friend’s house nearby to seek help. She later filed a police complaint.

The victim identified one of the attackers as Kiran, aged around 24, who is known in the area as ‘Ajji Angadi Kirana’. Police sources said the gang barged into her house because her brother knew the gang members and had pointed out one of the member’s house to police personnel. The gang also stabbed the woman’s brother. He was admitted to KC General Hospital and later discharged.

The victim’s brother later told The New Indian Express that he had been detained by the police once when the cops came to break up a fight among the gang members. The police personnel assumed that he was a member of the gang as well.

Shockingly, even while the police was on the lookout for the attackers, Kiran called the victim on Sunday and threatened to throw acid on her if she did not withdraw her complaint against the gang.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case. The miscreants are still at large, but we are not aware of the accused calling the complainant on Sunday.”