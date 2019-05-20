I thought his cellphone exploded, says eyewitness  

Home Cities Bengaluru

Arya, MLA Munirantha’s driver, had just arrived on duty and was walking towards the MLA’s SUV in the park shelter when the blast occurred.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:32 AM

By Manju Shettar 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Arya, MLA Munirantha’s driver, had just arrived on duty and was walking towards the MLA’s SUV in the park shelter when the blast occurred. As he was walking towards the car, he noticed Venkatesh speaking on his mobile phone and bending to keep something down, when the blast happened. 

Arya ran towards the car shelter, alerting security guards as he did. Passersby ran helter-skelter fearing it was an act of terror. The driver said within minutes the police were at the spot, covering the scene of the blast. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Arya, who has been working for the MLA for the past 10 years, said, “I noticed Venkatesh walking around while talking over the phone call when the blast occurred. I thought his mobile phone exploded as the battery was found next to his body. Then I found pieces of the can that had exploded strewn around in a 100-metre radius, due to the intensity of the blast.

Venkatesh used to come here every morning and he was very friendly. I was shocked to see his body lying in a pool of blood. But there was no fire. The police took my statement to file an FIR. I do not know why he was carrying the can or where it was kept.” Sumangala, a neighbour, said, “I have seen Venkatesh around for the past several years as he was a local. When the blast took place he was alone at the spot. Probably, because it was a Sunday morning.”

MLA Munirantha Chemical blast

