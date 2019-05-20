Home Cities Bengaluru

‘My husband was to come home for breakfast’  

Published: 20th May 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  “My father always took care of us and he struggled a lot to educate us. He left the house at 8.30am after having coffee. He did not tell us where he was going. My mother collapsed after seeing the body,” said an inconsolable Deepa, Venkatesh’s daughter. Venkatesh married Subadra a few years ago and the couple has three daughters Nandini, Ranjani and Deepa. 

Venkatesh’s relative Sai Krishnamurthy said Venkatesh would do social work in the area and he would often go to MLA Munirathna’s office. Venkatesh’s wife said that he had told her that he would return for breakfast before 10 am and she was waiting for him.

The workers at the MLA’s office had brought the chemical for a film shooting and had kept it in the office. Venkatesh did not know that it was a chemical and picked it up it and threw it in the open area, when it exploded. Police must take action if they find any negligence behind Venkatesh’s death, Krishnamurthy said.
 

TAGS
MLA Munirathna Chemical blast

Comments

