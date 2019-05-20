Home Cities Bengaluru

Nose job not no-no for Bengaluru men

Lasers, Botox and skin surgeries such as facelifts and nose jobs are more affordable in India in comparison to other countries.

By Preeja Prasad
BENGALURU: About 20 rhinoplasties are conducted every month in the city, of which 70 per cent – 14 plastic surgeries on the nose – are undergone by male patients, an assessment recently done by a city hospital showed. The popular belief that cosmetic surgeries are the domain of male actors and models is fast being broken as more men are now feeling free to seek aesthetic improvement, according to cosmetic surgeons from Apollo Spectra. 

Nose jobs and other cosmetic procedures, which were considered popular with women, are now finding rising acceptance among men, who are turning to the procedures to enhance their looks and increase their self-confidence. “There has been a 25 per cent increase since last year,” Dr Anita Krishnan, ENT head and neck surgeon at the hospital, said, adding that as most of these men are on social media, they would want to appear picture-perfect. “So a psychological evaluation of a client requesting rhinoplasty is of utmost importance, as someone affected with body dysmorphic syndrome is unlikely to be happy with the surgical results and might end up going through multiple procedures,” she added.

A rising aspiration among Indian men to look better groomed has led to a rapid growth – more than 42 per cent – of the beauty, cosmetic and grooming market in the last five years, according to a 2016 ASSOCHAM report. It stated that the changing grooming behaviour of Indian men is also largely due to exposure and access to international influences and trends. The two major demands are improvement of a crooked nose and removal of a scar or stitch mark on the face. 

Lasers, Botox and skin surgeries such as facelifts and nose jobs are more affordable in India in comparison to other countries. For instance, cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru costs about `1,90,000 as compared to `12,90,000 in the United States, and `11,60,000 in the United Kingdom. 

“The number of nose correction surgeries has increased due to more cosmetic consciousness. Advertising and social media have been emphasising upon the importance of men’s looks, making them conscious about grooming themselves,” Dr Priyadarshan K, consultant, plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Fortis Hospital, said. “In the last three months, I have seen eight to nine cases of rhinoplasty,” Priyadarshan added.

PRICE CHECK
