Put on your dancing shoes  

Nitya Ann Eapen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Pick up the techniques of being light on your feet at Nritarutya Dance Academy’s seven-day dance intensive programme. ‘Dance N More’, an initiative by Madhuri Upadhya, associate director of Nritarutya Dance Academy, will cover six dance forms, including Aerial silk, Mallakhamb, contemporary forms, Rangakunitha, Kuchipudi and belly dancing, with seven world class masters facilitating this.

“We are focusing on introducing novel styles of dance to bring a difference to the cultural thread of the country, starting with Bengaluru. Through varied traditional and modern topics of dance and different movement styles, the intensive equips the participants with versatility by challenging their mind and body," says Upadhya about the third intensive that is being hosted. "About 50 participants have registered from across the country, some even from remote parts. The vision of the dance intensive is to use dance as a medium to inspire, learn and create," she adds.

Madhuri Upadhya

Ria Bajaj, the aerial arts and pole fitness instructor for the intensive, feels that dancers will get to explore a variety of art forms, and dive deep into each one while understanding the challenges and technicalities of each form. “It will be a great opportunity to meet dancers practising various forms of dance," she says.

Agrees prominent dancer Pratheeksha Kashi, who is facilitator of the show, and says: “This dance intensive that Nritarutya hosts on a yearly basis, looks exciting to as an artist since it provides a diverse experience."

For Rajesh Mudki, who specialises in Mallakhamb, one of the most ancient sports and art forms in India, this intensive is a “perfect” place to teach dancers of all genres. “Mallakhamb is important since it helps people centre themselves and be in control of their movements,” added Mudki.The workshop is open to the public, and will be held between May 25 and 31, at Nritarutya Dance Studio, Jayanagar. Call 9108018451 for details