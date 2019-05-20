Home Cities Bengaluru

Put on your dancing shoes  

Pick up the techniques of being light on your feet at Nritarutya Dance Academy’s seven-day dance intensive programme.

Published: 20th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Pratheeksha Kashi

By Nitya Ann Eapen
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Pick up the techniques of being light on your feet at Nritarutya Dance Academy’s seven-day dance intensive programme. ‘Dance N More’, an initiative by Madhuri Upadhya, associate director of Nritarutya Dance Academy, will cover six dance forms, including Aerial silk, Mallakhamb, contemporary forms, Rangakunitha, Kuchipudi and belly dancing, with seven world class masters facilitating this. 

“We are focusing on introducing novel styles of dance to bring a difference to the cultural thread of the country, starting with Bengaluru. Through varied traditional and modern topics of dance and different movement styles, the intensive equips the participants with versatility by challenging their mind and body," says Upadhya about the third intensive that is being hosted. "About 50 participants have registered from across the country, some even from remote parts. The vision of the dance intensive is to use dance as a medium to inspire, learn and create," she adds.  

Madhuri Upadhya

Ria Bajaj, the aerial arts and pole fitness instructor for the intensive, feels that dancers will get to explore a variety of art forms, and dive deep into each one while understanding the challenges and technicalities of each form. “It will be a great opportunity to meet dancers practising various forms of dance," she says.  

Agrees prominent dancer Pratheeksha Kashi, who is facilitator of the show, and says: “This dance intensive that Nritarutya hosts on a yearly basis, looks exciting to as an artist since it provides a diverse experience." 

For Rajesh Mudki, who specialises in Mallakhamb, one of the most ancient sports and art forms in India, this intensive is a “perfect” place to teach dancers of all genres. “Mallakhamb is important since it helps people centre themselves and be in control of their movements,” added Mudki.The workshop is open to the public, and will be held between May 25 and 31, at Nritarutya Dance Studio, Jayanagar. Call 9108018451 for details

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nritarutya Dance Academy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp