Techie, friend assault cop in Koramangala with helmet, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another incident of road rage, a 45-year-old police inspector was recently assaulted by a techie in Koramangala. The inspector, Hitendra M S, has filed a complaint with Koramangala police. Hitendra resides in National Games Village (NGV) in Koramangala. At 6.45pm on May 14, he was walking on the premises of NGV when a man on a two-wheeler rode into NGV with a female friend. The rider, Sanjay, was riding recklessly and almost hit Hitendra.

When Hitendra told Sanjay to ride carefully as there were people walking in the area, Sanjay started arguing. Following the argument, Sanjay and his friend hurled abuses at the inspector and hit him with his helmet.Hitendra then detained him and called Koramangala police. He said in his complaint that the entry of outsiders was banned in NGV.

An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Sanjay and his friend. However they are out on bail. Since Hitendra was in civilian clothes, they couldn’t make out that he was a policeman. After landing in the police station, Sanjay learned about it and asked him for forgiveness.”