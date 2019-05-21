Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru boy dies four days after electrocution

Fourteen-year-old Nikhil, who was fighting for his life after being electrocuted by a live wire on May 16, succumbed to his injuries at 2 am on Monday.

Nikhil’s father Amaresh being consoled by relatives and others at Victoria Hospital, before the body was handed over to the family.

On Thursday afternoon, Nikhil was electrocuted when he went to retrieve a ball from his neighbour’s terrace while playing cricket with his friends. He came in contact with a live wire and sustained 40 per cent burns. Residents immediately took him to Victoria Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last four days.

The body was sent for post-mortem once doctors confirmed Nikhil’s death and the last rites were performed at Hebbal, according to the police.

An inconsolable Rama Devi, Nikhil’s mother, said, “I lost my son today. One precious life was taken only because of the negligence by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM)
officials. What was his mistake?”

While allegations of negligence have been made by the family, the police are yet to arrest any official in the case.

According to a senior police officer, notices have been issued to officials of BESCOM, Karnataka Power Transmission Company (KPTCL) as well as civic agency BBMP after the FIR was registered.
“Once we receive a report we will take action and book either the Joint Commissioner, the Assistant Engineer, or the Assistant Executive Engineer for not taking enough safety measures,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, house owner Neetha Jagannath has left the city and the door has been locked since the incident occurred.

She has also been named as one of the accused in the FIR for violating KPTCL norms and not responding to their notices to vacate the building.

Nikhil’s parents Amaresh and Rama Devi have demanded justice regarding the negligence of officials concerned.

