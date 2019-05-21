This 5-year-old makes the right strokes

Nitya Ann Eapen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Virat Kiran is a five-year-old who has mastered the language of colours. While others his age are probably still learning to hold a pencil, Virat is adept with the paintbrush, having started painting when he was just six months old.

The young artist has already done a total of more than 150 paintings, and will now be exhibiting his works at an exhibition titled ‘Magically’. At the show, between May 23 and 25, Virat will be exhibiting 30 of his latest works.

Showcasing his work to the public is not new to Virat, with the young boy already having exhibited four of his works with those of MF Hussain in Delhi in 2016. At a recent show at Sublime Galleria in UB City, six of these works were picked up.”It all started when we found him crawling and painting on balcony walls with leftover paints he found there.

We didn’t take it seriously at first, but when we saw him working on the same design for the third consecutive day, we understood that he loved exploring colours,” said Divya Rajashekhar, Virat’s mother, pointing out that his area of interests includes acrylic medium, mural making and sand art. He also uses wood pieces, toy cars, thermacol balls and plants. “I love the colour green and painting.

I also use spatulas, scrapers and combs while pouring layers for my paintings,” adds Virat, a student of Trio World Academy All of his paintings have a deeper meaning to them, which he reveals only after he has finished his masterpiece.

“For instance, when they were watching a new item on the scarcity of water in Bengaluru, he immediately started working on a painting which he titled ‘The Dry Lake’,” says Divya. His art teacher at school, S Mamta, says people watching him paint will have no idea as to what he is painting about.

“He lets everyone know the concept and the title of each of his works after he has finished it. He is one of the few kids who continues working on the same painting till it has been done,” Mamta says.

Virat has sold some of his works along with mugs printed with his paintings, posters and book marks. Initially, his paintings used to revolve around fishes which later changed to sea, earth, planets, cars, bees, birds. “I am an architect and my mother is a traditional painter. So Virat was always exposed to the world of art, and was even painting all over our walls,” added Divya. ‘Magically’ will be held at Arts Village, St Marks Road, between May 23 and 25.