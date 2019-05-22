Home Cities Bengaluru

2 men who killed cabbie attack cops, shot at

Nelamangala police on Tuesday open fired at two murder accused when they attacked a police sub-inspector and tried to flee the spot.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:52 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The accused, Hemanth Sagar and Vinod, had allegedly kidnapped an Ola cab driver in a bid to steal the car and then set the driver on fire in a forest. According to the Nelamangala police, the incident took place on May 17. The victim, Kempegowda, was a resident of Hebbagodi. Hemanth and Vinod had booked the cab through Ola to go to Ooty. Kempegowda reached Anekal to pick up the duo.

The accused then asked Kempegowda to cancel the trip as the service charge was more, police said. They, however, convinced Kempegowda that they would give him more money as they wanted to visit several places in Tamil Nadu. The driver agreed and they left Bengaluru. 

On the way, Hemanth threatened Kempegowda with a knife and forced him to sign the vehicle transfer documents. When he refused, they allegedly took him to a forest in Mallarabanawadi near Nelamangala, strangled him with a wire and then set his body on fire. The next day, police received an alert about a burnt body and started investigating. Hemanth and Vinod have a history of robbery and dacoity. Vinod (24) is a resident of Jalasandra in

Nelamangala. He met Hemanth (23), in Parappana Agrahara jail where they hatched a plot to steal a car. They recently came out from the jail and decided to book an outstation cab.

On Tuesday morning, a police team, including sub-inspector Naveen Kumar, followed the stolen car which the accused were driving near Sondekoppa and tracked the duo. Both of them tried to attack Naveen with a dagger, following which circle inspector Anil Kumar shot at their legs to nab them. The accused were involved in at least 12 cases of robbery in the state.

bengaluru crime

