Home Cities Bengaluru

24X7 security for CAR cop’s wife after rape threat

Victim was beaten and threatened by neighbour and her husband’s colleague following a fight over tender coconuts

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unprecedented incident, a 28-year-old wife of a CAR constable has been given round-the-clock police protection after her neighbour, also a CAR constable, allegedly beat her up, threatened to sexually assault her and “cut her to pieces” following a quarrel over ownership of tender coconuts.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Vartika Katiyar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, City Armed Reserve (CAR) has ordered the deployment of two policemen per shift in two shifts to ensure round-the-clock protection for the victim, 28-year-old Sudharani K P. CAR constable Satish, aged around 32, who is in the dock, is said to be a gunman for a prominent Congress leader in Bengaluru. 

The drama unfolded on May 18, when the DCP’s lane orderly, on orders from the officer, cut a few tender coconuts from eight trees and kept them in front of Sudharani’s house just before these were to be transported in a CAR ACP’s jeep.

Two of the trees were close to Satish’s house, and he has been claiming ownership of the tender coconuts from those trees. On that day, he lost his temper on noticing the tender coconuts kept in front of Sudharani’s house with two of these even offered to her two children by the lane orderly and the CAR ACP’s driver.

first abused the DCP’s lane orderly and the ACP’s driver for cutting down the tender coconuts. 
But when they told him that they did so on orders from senior officials and left, Satish vent his anger upon Sudharani, using filthy language, and even allegedly beat her up in front of other residents who gathered there on hearing the commotion. 

She called her husband, Raju D, who works in the High Court, and informed him about the assault by Satish. She then took her children and approached DCP Katiyar, and complained against Satish. Katiyar immediately summoned Satish toher office. 

By then, the ACP, police inspectors and other staff, who were in Katiyar’s office, reportedly started getting phone calls from political circles putting pressure on them to spare Satish. Unverified reports said Satish had called a political leader’s secretary and tried to use influence to get himself out of the situation. 

However, Katiyar ensured that all the phones were switch off and conducted an inquiry. When Satish confessed that it was he who got into the fight and beat up Sudharani, Katiyar asked Sudharani to file a complaint against Satish. Katiyar also called the JJ Nagar police inspector and asked him to register a case, apart from ordering police protection for the victim. 

However, it has been three days since the incident,  but no action has been taken against Satish. 

An investigating officer said, “We have been asking Sudharani’s neighbours who witnessed the assault to give statements, but they have not come forward yet.” 
On the other hand, Satish is said to be now forcing Sudharani to compromise and take back the complaint. It was the second time that Satish got into a fight with Sudharani, so she does not want to forgive him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAR constable rape threat City Armed Reserve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp