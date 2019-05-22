Home Cities Bengaluru

Aided schools in Bengaluru struggling to fill RTE seats

Parents reluctant to send their children to such schools as medium of instruction is Kannada, say officials 

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:46 AM

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department is staring at a low percentage of enrolments of Right To Education (RTE) seats in aided schools. With just four more days for its second phase of lottery, department officials on Tuesday began coordinating with local education officials to check the reasons for delay in admission. 

Block Education Officers (BEOs) were also given instructions to get in touch with the parents of the children selected for RTE seats but had not been admitted. With a local-level approach, “these officials, who would have data of the schools and students, were told to get in touch with the parents by calling them up, or leaving them a text about their ward being selected under RTE,” said senior officials of the department.

Official said the low numbers may have been due to schools not uploading the data online about the students admitted, officials also confirmed that several parents were indeed reluctant to send their wards to aided schools “as their medium of instruction was Kannada”.

The lack of interest for aided schools was evident in the number of them still having zero admissions. As many as 888 aided schools out of 1,386 have not received any admissions despite getting RTE allocations in round one. In the case of 177 unaided schools, the number is fewer as just 21 schools have registered zero enrollments.

Further, 5,950 RTE seats from the first lottery belonged to aided school, but the percentage of enrolment was a mere 37 per cent. Private unaided schools, even while receiving a smaller share of seats (1,686),  showed an enrolment of 89.56 per cent.

“When applying to schools, one does not usually know if a school is aided or unaided. As a general phenomena, medium of instruction plays a big role. Unless an aided Kannada medium school has a far higher reputation than unaided English medium schools, like some cases in Dharwad and Udupi among others, parents prefer aided English medium schools,”  said A Narayana, associate professor, Azim Premji University, also pointing out to a recent study by the institute about preferences for schools based on the medium of instruction.

Earlier, several parents had raised objections to the state government’s amendment to the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act, due to which they were forced to enrol their wards in a government or aided school in the vicinity instead of a private unaided school. 

Only in cases where such schools were not available, the child was allotted a private school. The number of applicants had seen a drastic drop, and with the first phase of RTE allotment, the preference for private schools also seem to surface.

