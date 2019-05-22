All Saints’ Church unites to save 180 trees

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the oldest churches in Bengaluru - All Saints’ Church on Hosur Road - will complete it’s 150 years this November but the look and feel of the church compound might not be as green as it is currently.

The reason: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) plans to cut down about 180 trees to make way for the underground section of the Gottigere-Nagawara Metro line. This has not gone down well with the congregation members and other regulars at the church.

On Tuesday, many people staged a protest at the All Saints’ Church on Tuesday demanding BMRCL not to cut down the trees.

Members of the congregation church committee said that while BMRCL had asked for 200 sqm as per its Detailed Project Report, the church agreed to give 3,500 sqm. But now, BMRCL wants a total of 4,500 sqm instead of 3,500 sqm for around four years so that they can use the space to keep their machinery and other equipment. And to be able to get this extra space, they plan to axe 180 trees. The land will later be returned to the church.

KS Franklin, the congregation member of the church, said, “In the original Detailed Project Report (DPR), the Metro line was under the Hosur Road. But now it is coming into our compound and destroying the lung space of Central Bengaluru. While they had asked for only 200 sqm, the church gave them 3,500 sqm, and now they want temporary acquisition of more land to put up

their machinery.” Arun Prasad, an environmentalist, said, “How can 180 trees be cut for a four-year project? Some trees are

more than 100 years old. Will we ever get those fully grown trees back once they are axed? A school for disabled students, which caters to 60 children, is also present in the area. That too will be demolished due to the Metro line getting deviated to our premises.” Ebenezer, former office bearer of the church committee, said, “I have been coming to this church for more than 20 years now. Once the trees are cut off, the church will not be the same. The trees provide a lot of shade and many children play under them. It’s a favourite spot for senior citizens would take walks under the trees. If this place is demolished then we will lose out on one of our heritage site.”

What they demand

Move Vellara station by 75m to the left. This can be done without causing any damage to any building

Move the Metro track under the road (currently proposed under the church compound). This will save the

church campus Consolidate Elgin and Vellara Metro stations, which are just 763m apart, into one station in between

