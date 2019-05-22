Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Duo throws chilli powder on man, rob him

A 39-year-old man was robbed by two bike-borne men on Bore Bunk Road in Benson Town on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old man was robbed by two bike-borne men on Bore Bunk Road in Benson Town on Sunday. The victim is Muzamil Ahammed, a resident of PG Road in JC Nagar. He works at an electronics store in Kalyan Nagar. On Sunday, he was on his way home on his bike after closing the showroom at 9pm. 

Ahammed was carrying Rs 8,000 cash in a bag, keys to the showroom and some documents. As he neared Bore Bunk Road near Adam’s Heritage, two men started following him on a bike and then waylaid him in an isolated place.

The pillion rider, who had covered his face with a handkerchief, threw chilli powder on Ahammed’s face. Then, the rider stabbed Ahammed’s right hand with a dagger. The assailant also tried to stab Ahammed on his chest, but he blocked it with his left hand and sustained injuries.

Ahammed raised an alarm, left his bag and bike behind and ran from the spot. The duo took his bag and escaped from the spot. Locals soon came to Ahammed’s rescue and rushed him to a  private hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday. 

Ahammed said the miscreants were young but he couldn’t see their faces due to the chilli powder. An investigating officer from JC Nagar police station said, “We have taken up a case under IPC section 397 - robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. We have formed a team to nab the duo. We visited the spot and have analysed the CCTV footage in the area. Unfortunately, the cameras only recorded Ahammed running and the miscreants were not seen.” 

A fortnight ago, The New Indian Express had reported about a spate of mugging cases in Benson Town, where muggers on bikes attacked people with cricket bats and wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp