Bengaluru: Duo throws chilli powder on man, rob him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old man was robbed by two bike-borne men on Bore Bunk Road in Benson Town on Sunday. The victim is Muzamil Ahammed, a resident of PG Road in JC Nagar. He works at an electronics store in Kalyan Nagar. On Sunday, he was on his way home on his bike after closing the showroom at 9pm.

Ahammed was carrying Rs 8,000 cash in a bag, keys to the showroom and some documents. As he neared Bore Bunk Road near Adam’s Heritage, two men started following him on a bike and then waylaid him in an isolated place.

The pillion rider, who had covered his face with a handkerchief, threw chilli powder on Ahammed’s face. Then, the rider stabbed Ahammed’s right hand with a dagger. The assailant also tried to stab Ahammed on his chest, but he blocked it with his left hand and sustained injuries.

Ahammed raised an alarm, left his bag and bike behind and ran from the spot. The duo took his bag and escaped from the spot. Locals soon came to Ahammed’s rescue and rushed him to a private hospital. He was discharged on Tuesday.

Ahammed said the miscreants were young but he couldn’t see their faces due to the chilli powder. An investigating officer from JC Nagar police station said, “We have taken up a case under IPC section 397 - robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. We have formed a team to nab the duo. We visited the spot and have analysed the CCTV footage in the area. Unfortunately, the cameras only recorded Ahammed running and the miscreants were not seen.”

A fortnight ago, The New Indian Express had reported about a spate of mugging cases in Benson Town, where muggers on bikes attacked people with cricket bats and wickets.