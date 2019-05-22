Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Residents pool resources to revive Kannamangala lake

Project started six months ago; the lake will be ready in time to receive monsoon showers

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Almost 300 tonnes of garbage has been removed from the lake bed and sent to the waste plant in Doddaballapur

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of residents in Kannamangala has given a fresh lease of life to the lake in their locality by taking up an initiative to revive the water body that had turned into a garbage dumping yard. 
Kannamangala, situated 7km from ITPL, is a fast-growing residential area.

The Kannamgala lake is the main source of groundwater for about 20,000 people living in the area. However, it was becoming a highly polluted lake, with people throwing poultry and plastic waste in it. Fearing danger to the quality of groundwater, residents then decided to join forces with Federation of RWAs, Communities and Establishments of Greater Whitefield (ForceGW) and panchayat members. They raised funds for development and rejuvenation of the lake.

The work, started six months back at a cost of Rs 2.5-3 crore, will be over soon, making the lake ready to receive monsoon showers. “It is the source of groundwater for three panchayats. Also, there are new communities coming up,” Manjunath Athrey, a ForceGW volunteer, told CE. “We realised that if we don’t take necessary steps now, the water crisis will go out of our hands. We don’t want to make Kannamangala lake another victim of development,” he added.  

So far, the citizens have spent around Rs 50 lakh for removing the garbage and fortifying the lake bed. Almost 300 tonnes of garbage has been removed and sent to the waste plant in Doddaballapur. “We used motors to suck out the water, and moved it to another pond on the side. We are also planning to construct walkways, parks, children’s recreational area and a volleyball court here, while preserving the bio-diversity of the area,” Lingaraj Urs, a member of Kannamangala panchayat, said. The entire project is expected to be over in 18 months. 

The core team for the initiative consists of 12 people, who are supported by neighbouring communities. “The support is growing. The initial struggle was to motivate ourselves,” Suresh Ramaswamy, another

ForceGW volunteer said. “It’s very easy to sit and plan on paper. But we just started it, and now, many people are coming forward to pitch in. People generally wait for somebody else to take the first step,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannamangala lake bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp