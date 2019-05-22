Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru South gets lion’s share of 100 model schools project

Bengaluru South is set to get 14 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which are supposed to be model schools for hoblis.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

A view of BBMP Government school in Anekal | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South is set to get 14 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which are supposed to be model schools for hoblis. On Tuesday, the Department of Public Instruction released a list of schools allotted to each district in the state.

The project includes the merger of government schools from pre-primary level to pre-university. While 78 schools will be an amalgamation of primary, high school and pre-university colleges, 20 schools will consist of primary and high schools and will not have PUCs, while the remaining two will be just primary schools.

While the state government has allocated 176 schools so far this year, they plan to reach out to all districts. However, just 25 districts were covered. Bengaluru stood second with 10 schools. Belagavi and Tumakuru districts got eight schools each, while Davanagere, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Uttara Kannada got five each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Public Schools Bengaluru South

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp