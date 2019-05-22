Bengaluru South gets lion’s share of 100 model schools project

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South is set to get 14 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), which are supposed to be model schools for hoblis. On Tuesday, the Department of Public Instruction released a list of schools allotted to each district in the state.

The project includes the merger of government schools from pre-primary level to pre-university. While 78 schools will be an amalgamation of primary, high school and pre-university colleges, 20 schools will consist of primary and high schools and will not have PUCs, while the remaining two will be just primary schools.

While the state government has allocated 176 schools so far this year, they plan to reach out to all districts. However, just 25 districts were covered. Bengaluru stood second with 10 schools. Belagavi and Tumakuru districts got eight schools each, while Davanagere, Mysuru, Vijayapura, and Uttara Kannada got five each.