Home Cities Bengaluru

Carpooling turns deadly: Techie, mom get robbed

A techie and his mother faced a harrowing experience as they were robbed by a cab driver and three of his associates after offering them a lift, in the early hours of Sunday.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | NAGESH POLALI

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A techie and his mother faced a harrowing experience as they were robbed by a cab driver and three of his associates after offering them a lift, in the early hours of Sunday.

Software engineer Pateel Veeresh (35), a resident of RR Layout in Nagadevanahalli, and his mother had reached the city from their native Davangere at 4.20 am. They were waiting for a bus at Goraguntepalya to go to their residence when a cab stopped near Veeresh. The cab driver asked him if both of them want a drop and the vehicle was heading towards Kengeri. The driver also said since it was a shared taxi, they can hitch a ride. 

Veeresh didn’t suspect anything as he could see three ‘passengers’ in the cab. Then their nightmare began. 
The driver drove towards Ullal on NICE Road, and on reaching Byrohalli  after 20 minutes, he stopped the car in an isolated place close to the BDA apartments. Then the men sitting next to Veeresh and his mother pulled out weapons and asked them to part with their valuables. When Veeresh tried to object, the men assaulted him and threatened to kill his mother. Subdued, he requested the men not to harm his mother.  

The miscreants then robbed the woman and son of a gold ring, a gold chain, Rs 2,000, a laptop and two bags containing clothes.  Then they asked both of them to get down from the car and sped away. 

In his complaint to the police, Veeresh stated that he was not able to note down the registration number of the car. The only clue he could give was that the car was grey in colour. He also told the police that the robbed valuables were worth `3 lakh. Later, he got treatment for his injuries.  

An investigating officer said a case under IPC Section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been registered and a team has been formed to nab the miscreants.

“We inspected the spot where the crime took place, but could not find any CCTV cameras nearby. We are analysing the CCTV camera footage from the spot where they got into the cab,” the officer said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carpooling crime bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp