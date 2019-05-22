Conman on robbing spree in south Bengaluru, targets elderly

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

For the past six months, a scooter-borne thief has been successfully running a con job in Hanumanthnagar and surrounding areas, targeting the elderly to flee with their gold jewellery. The police have been unable to catch him so far.

According to the police, the miscreant approaches aged persons and starts a conversation with them, pretending that he knows them well. He then offers to drop them to their destination. During the ride, he comments on the design of their gold chain, and asks them if he could take a picture of it. When they remove the chain, he snatches it and escapes. His most recent victim was Lakshmi Narayana Gupta, 68, a resident of Kallappa Block in Srinagar, who lost a gold chain worth `50,000.

Last week, when Gupta was walking back from Gandhi Bazaar around noon, a scooter rider approached him at Ganesh Bhavan near Hanumanthnagar bus stop. He greeted Gupta, who couldn’t recognise him. The culprit told him that he was the owner of a jewellery shop and that they knew each other for a long time. The miscreant then pretended to notice the gold chain worn by Gupta. “I told him it was bought by my son-in-law. He asked me to remove it for taking a picture, and when I refused, he himself removed the chain and asked me to accompany him to the side of the road. When I started moving, he sped away,” Gupta told CE.

He then went to the Hanumanthanagar police station, and the cops, having dealt with similar cases, registered a complaint. An investigating officer said, “We showed him a photo of the miscreant collected from the CCTV footage in an earlier case, and Gupta identified him as the same person. We have taken up a case of cheating and are making efforts to catch the miscreant.

