Fewer butterflies this year, feel experts

With the onset of the butterfly mating season in the city, experts are wishing for a good rainfall, which will increase the number of butterflies in the city.

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of the butterfly mating season in the city, experts are wishing for a good rainfall, which will increase the number of butterflies in the city. About 170 species of butterflies have been recorded in the city, according to the Bangalore Butterfly Club.

However, over the past seven years, the number of butterflies has been reducing in the city, Rohit Girotra, the founder member of the Club, said, adding that he visits Doresanipalya forest twice a month and records the numbers 24 times a year. As many as 11,021 butterflies were recorded in 2018 while the number was 13,130 in 2017. 

“There was a slight dip last year, which is probably because of the climatic changes or rainfall patterns. Also, this year is quite dry as the monsoons have started late. There is a chance the number might decrease this year too,” added Girotra. September, October and November are the months when the butterfly number is at its highest in the city.

Last year, about 131 species were observed here, as compared to 141 in 2017 and 133 in 2016, according to Girotra. 

However, the decline in butterfly population does not necessarily mean a threat to the insects. “There doesn’t seem to be a decline in the numbers of butterflies after the mating season. Sometimes, the species are rare and we have to be at the place at the right time to observe them,” Krushnameg Kunte, associate professor, National Centre for Biological Sciences, said.

According to Kunte, some of the best spots in and around the city to observe butterfly species are JP Nagar, Hessaraghatta lake, Bannerghatta National Park, GKVK campus, Nandi Hills, Lal Bagh, Cubbon Park, Savandurga and Makalidurga. Common mormon, Grass Yellow, Jamides celeno, Spalgis epeus, North American mormon, Plain Tiger, dark blue tiger and Euploea core are a few common butterfly species spotted in Bengaluru.

