Home Cities Bengaluru

MHRD okays govt’s 100 schools plan

While the programme will expand to 1,000 schools over four years, there will be one school of each kind in each hobli. 

Published: 22nd May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Department has given a thumbs up to the state government’s 100 Karnataka Public School initiative and has got the wheels of the state’s ambitious plan to establish 1,000 such schools moving.

So far, the state government has established 176 Karnataka Public Schools. By including these schools in the project worth Rs 1,700 crore, approved in its project appraisal meeting with officials on May 15, the number of these schools will increase to 276.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, nodal officer of the project and the state planning director of Samagra Shikshana Abhiya M T Reju said the projects in the present year will focus on quality intervention. “The other major projects approved by the MHRD are the 1,000 English Medium Schools and pre-primary education in government schools,” he said. 

Of the additional 100 new schools that are to be established, 78 schools will be an amalgamation of primary, high school and pre-university colleges. The consolidated institutes will be in the same vicinity, pattana or village. Similarly, 20 schools will be an amalgamation of primary and high schools and two will be higher primary schools in the same vicinity. A recent government order said that presently, the 100 government schools are arranged such that each assembly constituency gets one model school. 
While the programme will expand to 1,000 schools over four years, there will be one school of each kind in each hobli. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MHRD schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp