MHRD okays govt’s 100 schools plan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Department has given a thumbs up to the state government’s 100 Karnataka Public School initiative and has got the wheels of the state’s ambitious plan to establish 1,000 such schools moving.



So far, the state government has established 176 Karnataka Public Schools. By including these schools in the project worth Rs 1,700 crore, approved in its project appraisal meeting with officials on May 15, the number of these schools will increase to 276.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, nodal officer of the project and the state planning director of Samagra Shikshana Abhiya M T Reju said the projects in the present year will focus on quality intervention. “The other major projects approved by the MHRD are the 1,000 English Medium Schools and pre-primary education in government schools,” he said.

Of the additional 100 new schools that are to be established, 78 schools will be an amalgamation of primary, high school and pre-university colleges. The consolidated institutes will be in the same vicinity, pattana or village. Similarly, 20 schools will be an amalgamation of primary and high schools and two will be higher primary schools in the same vicinity. A recent government order said that presently, the 100 government schools are arranged such that each assembly constituency gets one model school.

While the programme will expand to 1,000 schools over four years, there will be one school of each kind in each hobli.