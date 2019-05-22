Public can get new water connections in 12 villages

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) made a project operational to supply water connections in 12 villages as part of its ‘110-village water supply project’ under Cauvery Phase-V.

Those who want new water connections need to pay the pro-rata charges (one time deposit for water connection) as well as submit the documents in the BWSSB office. They can also apply for the same online on the website www.bwssb.gov.in, said an official release.

Those residing in the following villages are being given connections presently: Chikkasandra, Sidedahalli, Handrahalli, Kari Bommanahalli, Harehalli, Vasanthapura, Gidadakonenahalli, Nagondanahalli, Kalena Agrahara, Junnasandra, Kasavanahalli and Ambalipura.