Senior citizen in critical condition after Metro barricades fall on auto in Bengaluru

As a shutter panel on the Metro pier was being removed by a crane and placed at the ground level when the panel hit the barricading boards placed along the alignment and damaged the auto.

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Metro Rail

Bangalore Metro Rail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 81-year-old man was left battling for his life on Wednesday morning after metro barricades fell on top of the auto he was travelling, leaving him with head injuries. The incident took place between Central Silk Board and RV Road where infrastructure work is going on for the Phase-II of metro. The victim, Anand Rao, is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital.

The mishap took place at 10.30 am when deshuttering work was going on the Reach-5 Line. Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Chief Public Relations Officer YL Chavan said that a shutter panel which holds the concrete in place on the Metro pier was being removed by a crane and placed at the ground level when the incident happened. “Due to a sudden jerk, from the crane, the panel hit the barricading boards placed along the alignment and damaged the passenger auto which was passing on the road,”said an official release.

The auto top got damaged and the injured passenger was taken to Sai Ram Hospital and later shifted to Apollo Hospital in JP Nagar for further treatment, the release added. Later, it was learnt that he was later shifted to Fortis Hospital.

BMRCL MD Ajay Seth said that BMRCL will be extra careful in future to ensure such mishaps do not take place. “It was an accident. The contractor has informed the police. The required medical treatment is being arranged,” he said.

