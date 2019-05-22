Taking India forward

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chetan Bhagat is one of the most well-known Indian fiction writers, with several of his books making their way to the big screen as well, such as Half Girlfriend, Two States and Five Point Someone. His latest, India Positive, presents a collection of essays on various topics, such as the country’s education, employment and infrastructural issues. Excerpts from an interview:

What was the trigger for writing India Positive?
Apart from writing stories, I also want to use my reach to improve my country. Hence, I write in newspapers about national issues regularly. India Positive is a step in that direction where I am trying to suggest ideas for the country to move ahead.

Have any of your books been inspired by books in regional languages?
Not really. I get inspired by what is happening around me mostly.

Do you go back to your old writings? How does it feel to re-read what you had written sometime back?
I don’t go back to them now, but I used to. Honestly, I feel like editing those books and thinking I could have written them better!

Have you always seen yourself as a writer? What has been your inspiration as a writer?
I have always seen myself as an entertainer and bit of a nerd. I guess the nerd made me go to IIT and IIM, and the entertainer turned me into a storyteller.

What is the process you undergo while writing? 
I give myself a deadline on when I want the next book out. Then I work backwards to plan how I would write the book, and do I have time to goof around in the middle. I am also a motivational speaker so I travel for those engagements a fair amount. Looking at my schedule and final deadline, I make a time table to write and somewhat try to stick to it. For writer’s block, I usually take a break.

With the digitisation of books, have you moved to reading books on screen or do you prefer the old-fashioned books?
I like books made of paper, and if that’s being old-fashioned so be it! I prefer the term classic!

How difficult or easy is it to get published? Have you had to modify or change the content of any of 
your books for it to get published?
It was quite difficult, though my days of that struggle were a long while ago (2004). Took me around two years to find a publisher and yes, I had to work with editors to change things a fair bit.

Who’s your first reader? And who are your biggest critics?
My first reader is my editor Shine Antony, she is based in Bengaluru and has been working with me since Five Point Someone. 

Do you think marketing has played an integral role in the success of your books?
Yes, of course. There is a deluge of content today, so without marketing it is very difficult to get noticed. However, now I have a loyal reader base so I don’t have to market much.

