Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 1,500 out of 6,800 applicants pay for BWSSB connection

 In its Cauvery stage V project, BWSSB aims to supply water to 110 villages. So far, they have received 6,800 application from the villages.

Published: 23rd May 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In its Cauvery stage V project, BWSSB aims to supply water to 110 villages. So far, they have received 6,800 application from the villages. According to BC Gangadhar, Chief Engineer (maintenance), only 1,500 houses have paid for the connections.

“Most people residing above the first floor do not want to pay extra pro-rate charges (one-time non-refundable payment which will be deposited with BWSSB by a consumer who applies for a new water/sanitary connection, this is calculated according to the built-up area)” said Gangadhar.

He added that residents on the ground and first floor will have to pay a sum ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 while the floors above that might have to pay between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh depending on the built-up area.

“People who sublet their top floors for rent are reluctant to pay,” he said.

Officials say it is difficult to trace water theft and four or five men are needed to go to each flat to disconnect the supply. Kemp Ramaiah, Engineer-in-chief, BWSSB, said, “We won’t give them connection until they pay.

Also, if they do not pay within 90 days after the demand date is issued, their application will get cancelled and they will have to reapply after three months.”  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru BWSSB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp