Bengaluru: 1,500 out of 6,800 applicants pay for BWSSB connection

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In its Cauvery stage V project, BWSSB aims to supply water to 110 villages. So far, they have received 6,800 application from the villages. According to BC Gangadhar, Chief Engineer (maintenance), only 1,500 houses have paid for the connections.

“Most people residing above the first floor do not want to pay extra pro-rate charges (one-time non-refundable payment which will be deposited with BWSSB by a consumer who applies for a new water/sanitary connection, this is calculated according to the built-up area)” said Gangadhar.

He added that residents on the ground and first floor will have to pay a sum ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 while the floors above that might have to pay between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh depending on the built-up area.

“People who sublet their top floors for rent are reluctant to pay,” he said.

Officials say it is difficult to trace water theft and four or five men are needed to go to each flat to disconnect the supply. Kemp Ramaiah, Engineer-in-chief, BWSSB, said, “We won’t give them connection until they pay.

Also, if they do not pay within 90 days after the demand date is issued, their application will get cancelled and they will have to reapply after three months.”